Another 7 People From the Nursing Home in Ruse Have Tested Positive for the Coronavirus

Another 7 people from the nursing home “Vazrazhdane” in Ruse tested positive for coronavirus. They are one nurse and six elderly people who live there.

They were transported to the infectious ward in the hospital and the nurse is being treated at home. The total number of infected is now 15.

However, the situation in the home is calm. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the inhabitants have been placed in social isolation. Retirees ate in their rooms and their contacts were limited only to the floor on which they live.

All the rooms have been disinfected frequently, and recently they have been walking in the yard on a schedule. The recommendation to their relatives is to be at a distance when visiting them. "Their relatives must protect them, keep their distance and wear gloves and masks," said the director of the Vazrazhdane Home, Ani Venkova.

The social home is considering options for response if the number of patients increases. "We are considering whether to accommodate them in a center outside the home, or to separate an entire floor to isolate and care for them," Venkova explained.

The results of more samples are expected.

