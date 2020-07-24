Girl is Injured as a Driver Went Through Protesters in the Centre of Sofia

A driver passed through the intersection of "Fritjof Nansen" Blvd. and "Bulgaria" Blvd. blocked by protesters.

Radoslav Stoynev, head of the Security Police Department, said tension was rising between car drivers and protesters, although the police officers tried to divert traffic on alternative routes.

"Thanks to the quick reaction of the police, several attempts for fight were prevented yesterday," Stoynev explained.

"Last night, around 10.40 pm, the Capital Directorate of Interior received information about a 19-year-old girl who was admitted to “Pirogov” hospital with pain in the leg as a result of a traffic accident. Subsequently, the girl left the hospital. An additional investigation is underway into the case", Stoynev said.

"I want to thank the citizens involved in the protests for their responsible behavior and the prevention of provocations to the police, with the exception of blocking intersections. I call on the other citizens to be tolerant, "Stoynev said.

