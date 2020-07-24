10 Cases of COVID-19 from a Children's Football Team in Yambol Have Been Confirmed

Ten cases of COVID-19 in a children's football team in Yambol have been confirmed. Positive for coronavirus are 9 children and one of the coaches.

39 children from two age groups of the football team traveled last Wednesday for a qualifying tournament in Stara Zagora.

"As far as we can, we tried to comply with all anti-epidemic measures on the bus, but there was no way, everyone who works with children knows that this is difficult," said coach Todor Pachev.

Ten days later, 9 children aged 14 to 16 and their 36-year-old coach tested positive for COVID-19.

"Today we continue with the free PCR tests of the other children who traveled in the bus for the tournament," said Dimitar Ivanov, regional governor of Yambol.

Local authorities have recommended temporarily suspending sports training activities in all sports clubs, taking immediate measures to disinfect sports facilities.

Meanwhile today, due to the coronavirus, the building of the municipality of Yambol was closed for disinfection. Positive for COVID-19 is an employee there, but has not worked with citizens, explicitly stated by the administration. Testing of the contact municipal employees begins. The municipality will work in a normal rhythm from Monday, July 27.

