China: $1 Billion Offer to Latin America and the Caribbean in Exchange for COVID-19 Vaccine Access

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced a $1 billion loan to Latin America and the Caribbean for Covid-19 vaccine access during a virtual gathering with his Latin American counterparts on Wednesday, according to a statement released by the Mexican Foreign Affairs Ministry.

"China's Foreign Minister said that the vaccine developed in his country will be a public benefit of universal access, and that his country will designate a loan of $1 billion to support access [to the vaccine] for the nations of the region," the statement said.

During a daily briefing on Thursday, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador thanked China after the loan announcement.

"We're very grateful to China, with the Chinese government, the President -- you remember I had the chance to speak to him on the phone -- we asked him for support with medical equipment, there have been many aid flights coming from China."