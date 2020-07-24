Denmark Closes Its Borders to Bulgarians

Bulgaria: Denmark Closes Its Borders to Bulgarians pixabay.com

Denmark closed to newcomers from Bulgaria


Denmark has banned the access of citizens arriving from Bulgaria, except for good reasons, according to a statement from the situation center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The following are considered valid reasons: kinship, work, study and business travel. Everyone who enters the country from Bulgaria will be placed under home isolation for 14 days. The measure was introduced at 4 pm yesterday and will be valid until a new order.

Tags: Denmark, Bulgaria, COVID-19
