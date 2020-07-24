Italy: Mandatory 14-Day Quarantine for All Arriving from Bulgaria and Romania

Italy introduces a mandatory 14-day quarantine for those arriving from Bulgaria and Romania

Italy introduces a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all passengers arriving from Bulgaria and Romania, as well as for those who have resided or transited through both countries 14 days before their arrival in Italy. This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Italian embassy, ​​the measure enters into force at 00:01 on July 25, 2020. It was introduced by order of the Italian Ministry of Health on July 24, 2020.

If they need assistance, Bulgarian citizens can contact the Bulgarian diplomatic missions in Italy: our embassy in Rome by phone: +39 06 322 4640, +39 06 322 4643, mobile phone number for emergencies during non-working hours: +39 349 492 7764, as well as at our Consulate General in Milan at: +39 3756596458.