UK's PM Boris Johnson: Anti-Vaxxers Are Nuts, We All Must Be Vaccinated
Boris Johnson has hit out at anti-vaccination conspiracy theorists describing them as “nuts”.
The government has announced that it wants 30 million people to get a flu jab, as the NHS prepares for a possible second wave of Covid-19 later this year.
The plans for free jabs for the over 50s and under 11s are part of what will be the largest ever flu vaccination programme carried out in the UK.
But there are fears campaigners could frighten people into rejecting inoculation, even when studies have shown it is safe.
Scientists are also working around the clock to try to develop a vaccine against Covid-19.
But a new poll, organised by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, found more than one in four Britons said they would not take a coronavirus vaccine or were still undecided.
The prime minister talked of anti-vaxxers, as they are known as, saying “they are nuts” as he spoke to nurses at a GP surgery in London.
Earlier this week Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that conspiracy theorists were putting lives at risk as hailed positive results in a trial on a new coronavirus vaccine.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Successful Launch of a First Mission to Mars by China
- » India Ideas Summit: PM Shri Narendra Modi "India is Emerging as a Land of Opportunities"
- » Travel in Greece: There Is No Plan for a General Lockdown, 78% of the Imported COVID-19 Cases Come from Balkan Countries
- » The UAE Has Launched its Probe on Mars - The Hope Probe
- » Joint Statement of the 15th India-EU Summit (15 July 2020)
- » COVID-19 in Hungary: Bulgaria Listed as "Yellow" Country, 14-Day Quarantine or 2 Negative PCR Tests to Enter Hungary