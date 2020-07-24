Bulgaria: PM Boyko Borissov's Second PCR Тest is Negative

Society » HEALTH | July 24, 2020, Friday // 15:09| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: PM Boyko Borissov's Second PCR Тest is Negative

The second PCR test of Premier Boyko Borissov has returned negative, the government press office informs.

Earlier today was announced that Denitsa Zheleva who heads the political staff of Premier Borissov tested positive for COVID-19 after the return of the Bulgarian delegation from Brussels. The second PCR tests of Borissov and Zheleva returned negative.

On Monday, July 20, the government press service announced that two cases of COVID-19-infected employees had been identified, which led to the building being closed on July 21 for disinfection. The government meeting on the following day was held via video conference.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria