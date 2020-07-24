Bulgaria's PM Boyko Borissov is Under Quarantine, Head of PM's Office Infected with COVID-19

Society | July 24, 2020, Friday // 12:00| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's PM Boyko Borissov is Under Quarantine, Head of PM's Office Infected with COVID-19

The head of the office of the Prime Minister Boyko Borissov - Denitsa Jeleva has a positive test for COVID-19. The prime minister tested negative, but was quarantined. A second negative test is awaited.

All members of the delegation that was in Brussels to take part in the summit of the Heads of State and Government of the European Union were also tested. Prime Minister Borissov returned from tough 5-day talks earlier this week.

On Monday, July 20, the government's press service announced that two cases of COVID-19-infected employees from the administration of the Council of Ministers had been identified, which led to the building being closed on July 21st for complete disinfection. The next day's government meeting was held via video conference.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria