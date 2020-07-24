Bulgaria's PM Boyko Borissov is Under Quarantine, Head of PM's Office Infected with COVID-19

The head of the office of the Prime Minister Boyko Borissov - Denitsa Jeleva has a positive test for COVID-19. The prime minister tested negative, but was quarantined. A second negative test is awaited.

All members of the delegation that was in Brussels to take part in the summit of the Heads of State and Government of the European Union were also tested. Prime Minister Borissov returned from tough 5-day talks earlier this week.

On Monday, July 20, the government's press service announced that two cases of COVID-19-infected employees from the administration of the Council of Ministers had been identified, which led to the building being closed on July 21st for complete disinfection. The next day's government meeting was held via video conference.