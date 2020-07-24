Bulgaria: The National Assembly Accepted the Changes in the Cabinet

The National Assembly adopted the cabinet changes announced on Thursday after a session of the Coalition Council.

116 deputies voted "for" and 89 - against the castling. Vladislav Goranov, Emil Karanikolov, Mladen Marinov and Nikolina Angelkova are leaving their posts. They will be replaced by Kiril Ananiev, Lachezar Borisov, Hristo Terziiski and Mariana Nikolova, respectively. In place of Ananiev in the health department comes the current director of Alexandrovska Hospital, Prof. Kostadin Angelov.

Before entering parliament, Kiril Ananiev said with a smile that he was "returning to the house from which he began his career with great pleasure." He announced that new socio-economic measures are forthcoming, which will be discussed at a coalition council on Monday.

"No further changes are needed at this stage. I even think that we have gone a little too far, "said NFSB leader Valeri Simeonov. He added that they are open to dialogue with the protesters.

From the parliamentary rostrum, Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev said that the resignations of the ministers have already been submitted and presented the proposed successors.

The chairwoman of the GERB parliamentary group, Daniela Daritkova, also made a speech. She commented on the behavior of the head of state, which he demonstrated when he appeared before the protesters.

Speeches from the left followed, which did not hide its irritation at the fact that the Prime Minister was not present in the plenary hall. The Speaker of the National Assembly Tsveta Karayancheva explained that he was not able to come.