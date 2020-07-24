Coronavirus in Bulgaria: 269 New Cases of COVID-19, Record Number of Cured - 388

Society » HEALTH | July 24, 2020, Friday // 09:21| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Coronavirus in Bulgaria: 269 New Cases of COVID-19, Record Number of Cured - 388

There are 269 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours in Bulgaria - 61 less than the previous day. This is shown by the data on the Unified Information Portal. 5,913 PCR tests were performed.

Eight more people died and another 388 recovered from the disease. The number of hospitalized is 665 people, and the active cases are 4 493.

The total number of those infected in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,853, of those cured - 5,031, and 329 people have died.

Most new cases were registered in Sofia - 53. 34 positive samples were reported in Blagoevgrad, 31 - in Varna, 27 - in Plovdiv and Dobrich.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria