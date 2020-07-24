Coronavirus in Bulgaria: 269 New Cases of COVID-19, Record Number of Cured - 388

There are 269 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours in Bulgaria - 61 less than the previous day. This is shown by the data on the Unified Information Portal. 5,913 PCR tests were performed.

Eight more people died and another 388 recovered from the disease. The number of hospitalized is 665 people, and the active cases are 4 493.

The total number of those infected in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,853, of those cured - 5,031, and 329 people have died.

Most new cases were registered in Sofia - 53. 34 positive samples were reported in Blagoevgrad, 31 - in Varna, 27 - in Plovdiv and Dobrich.