Protests in Bulgaria: 15th Day - Protesters Closed Ten Junctions in Sofia, Thrown Sunflower Seeds and Candy in Front of the Council of Ministers

The 15th day of protests against the government in Bulgaria ended without serious violations of public order.

After 9 pm, the protesters split into several groups and closed important junctions, making it difficult for traffic. In the earlier hours, protesters expressed dissatisfaction with the cabinet reshuffle by throwing sunflower seeds and candy at the Council of Ministers building.

The protesters' demands remain unchanged - the resignation of the government and the chief prosecutor, electronic and remote voting, as well as the Grand National Assembly to change the Constitution.

The organizers also announced a national protest next Wednesday at 10.00. Blockades are also expected then.







There were also mass protests in the country's major cities. In Varna, several thousand people gathered on the street, who also chanted "Resignation". This is the 15th strike in a row in the sea capital. People had put up a placard: "The law is above all." They describe the reshuffle in the government as ridiculous. They vow that the protests will continue until the resignation of Borisov and Geshev. The crossroads in front of the municipality were blocked for 15 minutes.

In Burgas, crossroads were blocked by protesters who sang Bulgaria's national anthem. A self-protest march is planned for today (July 24, 2020), which will block the entrance and exit of Burgas to the highways.

In Plovdiv, too, the situation is similar, but without escalation./Novinite.bg