Bulgaria: Protest Car Ride Will Block Traffic From the Trakia Motorway to the City of Burgas

A large protest march, part of the civil disobedience against the authorities, is going to be held today (July 24) in Burgas, in order to stop the traffic of cars, which aim to spend a weekend on the South Black Sea coast.

The initiative has already gathered hundreds who have confirmed their participation, which will make it difficult to enter Burgas from the Trakia Motorway. The organizer of the protest is Victoria Varbanova. The protest march should start from the parking lot of "Metro" at the exit of Burgas, reach the overpass of "Jumbo" and return to the roundabout at the hotel "Mirage" - the drive will last between 17:00 and 20:30 at a slow pace.

ODP-Burgas announced that they have been officially notified of the event, the purpose of which is to sabotage the upcoming weekend at sea for thousands of bulgarians .

Exactly in this time range the busiest traffic to the Southern Black Sea coast is expected. Tomorrow, heavy traffic is expected on the Trakia Motorway in the direction of Burgas, also because at the same time hundreds of rockers will take to the city for their summer Moto-Rockfest Burgas 2020. The official opening of the national event is at 7 pm - in Otmanli, which means they have to enter Burgas to get to the park.