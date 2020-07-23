Qantas' Last Boeing 747 Left Kangaroo Message in the Sky With Its Last Flight

After 50 years of flying, Qantas' last remaining Boeing 747 passenger jet departed Australia for the final time on Wednesday and left a special message for everyone in the sky — a drawing of the airline's iconic kangaroo logo.

The flight path of Flight QF7474 traced the logo in the sky after it took off from Sydney Airport for the US, where the jumbo jet will be retired, Qantas, Australia's biggest airline, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This aircraft was well ahead of its time and extremely capable," said Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce in a statement. "Engineers and cabin crew loved working on them and pilots loved flying them. So did passengers. They have carved out a very special place in aviation history and I know they'll be greatly missed by a lot of people, including me."