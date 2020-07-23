Bulgaria: Eight Cases of COVID-19 Have Been Identified in a Nursing Home in Ruse

Eight cases of coronavirus have been identified at the Vazrazhdane Home for the Elderly in Ruse. In addition to the three staff members, five other adults have been placed in the infectious disease ward of the city's hospital.

Seven of those infected were reported today, but the first data on COVID-19 at the Home for the Elderly is from July 21, when the driver of the ambulance was hospitalized at the Hospital for Lung Diseases in the city and tested positive.

Relatives of the pensioners signaled to NOVA News, worried about the lack of information. Tests of the staff have already been made, as two nurses have tested positive for coronavirus, and an examination of the residents of the Home is underway.

The illness came among the pensioners after some of them were in hospital due to other health problems. The patients are from all floors of the social institution, but the director claims that they have not been in contact with each other.

"Currently there are 215 people here, five are sick and are housed in an infectious disease ward. However, they have been alone in a room, which means that they have not been in contact with the others, "said Ani Venkova, director of the Vazrazhdane Home.

The elderly people with coronavirus had comorbidities. Two of them are in serious condition. In order to prevent the infection from spreading, the measures are being tightened in the Home.

"We are doing an emergency disinfection to prevent the infection from spreading," said Ruse Deputy Mayor Encho Enchev.

The advice to the relatives of the elderly is not to visit them, but to organize meetings only through the terraces.






