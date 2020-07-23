Bulgaria: PM Borissov Announced Reshuffle of Four Ministers

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov announced the changes to the cabinet after the meeting of the government Coalition Council held in the morning on July 23.

The three requested resignations were accepted - of the Minister of Finance Vladislav Goranov, of the Minister of the Economy Emil Karanikolov and of the Minister of Interior Mladen Marinov. The Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova also resigned.

Borissov announced the reshuffle of ministers in the cabinet positions. These are:

Hristo Terziiski, former director of the General Directorate of the National Police, replaces Mladen Marinov as minister of Interior.

Vladislav Goranov is replaced by the current Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev.He now becomes Minister of Finance.

The former director of Alexandrovska Hospital in Sofia, Professor Kostadin Angelov, becomes Minister of Health.

Mariana Nikolova takes over the post of Minister of Tourism, who also retains the post of Deputy Prime Minister.

The reshuffle was discussed yesterday by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and coalition partners Krassimir Karakachanov and Valeri Simeonov. Today, the decision will be coordinated with the party leaders and the parliamentary groups of GERB and the United Patriots (minority partner in the governing coalition).

The Coalition Council meeting was held against the background of 15 days of protests demanding the resignation of the government, the chief prosecutor and early parliamentary elections.

On July 15, PM Borissov requested the resignations of three key ministers: the Minister of Finance, Vladislav Goranov; Minister of the Economy, Emil Karanikolov and the Minister of Interior, Mladen Marinov.

They declared readiness to resign but rejected allegations for dependencies and insisted they had done their job perfectly well.

./BNT