Coronavirus in Bulgaria: Again 330 Newly Registered Cases, 9 584 Total

330 new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria have been registered for the last 24 hours, the Unified Information Portal reports. The PCR tests performed were 6,183. A further 8 patients with coronavirus died.

The number of infected is 5 more than yesterday, the portal reports.

The total number of patients was 9,584, the number of patients cured was 4,643 (122 for the last 24 hours), and the number of deaths reached 321.

The active cases are 4,620 and 24 are in the intensive care unit.