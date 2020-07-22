4 People From the Staff of a Nursery in Silistra Have Tested Positive for the Coronavirus
The latest outbreak of coronavirus in Bulgaria is in a nursery in Silistra. Four people from the staff of the kindergarten "Iglika" in Silistra have positive samples , BGNES reported.
At the end of last week, a kindergarten employee was diagnosed with COVID-19, which led to mass testing. Until the expiration of the quarantine of the newly infected, Iglika Kindergarten will accept only the children enrolled so far, no new children will be admitted and no mixed groups will be formed.
A strict disinfection regime has been introduced on the indoor and outdoor areas of the kindergarten, as well as on the playgrounds.
