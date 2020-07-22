Extreme Risk of Fires Declared in Bulgaria

Extreme risk of fires has been declared for half of Bulgaria. Due to the high temperatures and the wind in the coming days the danger will be even bigger.

In the last 24 hours, firefighters extinguished more than 15 fires in the Haskovo region, which covered thousands of acres.

Sometimes only 1-2 minutes are enough for the fire to spread to tens of meters.

"The most important element is the weather. In dry vegetation, the wind spreads the fire very quickly. If a fire starts, citizens should first call 112 to report it and then, if they can, try to limit it, "recommended Mitko Chakalov, director of Regional Service of Fire Security - Haskovo.

This is what happened yesterday during the big fire between Tankovo and Varbovo. The signal was delayed by half an hour and when the firefighters arrived, the fire had already covered nearly 500 decares of fields.

"The tongues of the fire were about 5 meters, a car could not pass because of the high temperatures and the flames," explained Veselin Bekyarov, an inspector at the Regional Service of Fire Security - Haskovo.

Sometimes only luck protects people from the worst. Like in the village of Garvanovo, where a few days ago a fire reached meters from the houses.

In the most dangerous times the firefighters mostly rely on prevention. Haskovo already has modern equipment for detecting fires.

The fire department warned the people in the field to be extremely careful and not to allow negligence.







