Minister of Education Krassimir Valchev: The Schoolyear Will Beginn in Schools And Not at Home
pixabay.com
We decided to start the new school year in face-to-face environment. This was said by the Minister of Education Krassimir Valchev during the meeting of the Committee on Education and Science with a focus on the beginning of the school year. According to him, this decision is the only logical one in this situation.
"It’s a fact that the online school cannot completely replace the in-school learning. At the same time, we must work and develop rules for the functioning of the system in these conditions.", said Valchev.
Schools will need to have a work organization plan to switch to e-learning for a short period of time if necessary. "Even if it is 3, 5 or 7 school days. We hope that the health care system will be able to quickly analyze the situation "said Valchev. / NOVA
