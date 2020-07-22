People From the Gambling Industry in Bulgaria Protested Changes to the Gambling Act

Business | July 22, 2020, Wednesday // 22:29| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com

Employees from the gambling business protested in front of the building of Parliament on July 22.

The gaming industry is against changes to the Gambling Act, which increase the fees for opening and maintaining a license for casinos and gaming halls. According to the protesters, this will lead to mass bankruptcies of small and medium-sized businesses and 25,000 people will lose their jobs. Peaceful demonstrations are planned for the whole country and aim to prevent the changes from passing the second reading tomorrow. / BNT

