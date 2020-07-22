Greta Thunberg to Donate More than $1 Million Prize Money

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg will donate a portion of a .14 million prize to fighting coronavirus in the Brazilian Amazon.

This week, Thunberg won the very first Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity, launched by Portugal's Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, for her environmental activism. In a Twitter video accepting the honor, she said the winning prize was "more money than [she] can even begin to imagine."

I’m extremely honoured to receive the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity. We’re in a climate emergency, and my foundation will as quickly as possible donate all the prize money of 1 million Euros to support ... ->

1/3 pic.twitter.com/Eti6AJXSvj — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) July 20, 2020

So she's giving the money away. Through her eponymous foundation, Thunberg said she'll donate 4,000 to SOS Amazônia, an environmental organization working to protect the rainforest that also works to fight the pandemic in indigenous territories of the Amazon through access to basic hygiene, food and health equipment.

The 17-year-old Swede will also donate 4,000 to the Stop Ecocide Foundation, which aims to make ecocide, or environmental destruction, an international crime.