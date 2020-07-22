Bulgarian Army Reaches the Highest Level of Confidence in a Decade

The Bulgarian army has reached the highest level of confidence in a decade, according to a Gallup International survey. Out of all state institutions the army has the highest approval rating - 53%. The approval rating of the police is 49%, disapproval stands at 40%. The church is keeping a low approval rating at 46% and 32% disapproval.

Out of the international institutions the highest approval rating among Bulgarians is that of the EU – 59%, and 30% disapproval. Traditionally, the attitude to NATO is more restrained with 32% approval and 50% disapproval./ BNR.bg