Bulgarian Army Reaches the Highest Level of Confidence in a Decade
The Bulgarian army has reached the highest level of confidence in a decade, according to a Gallup International survey. Out of all state institutions the army has the highest approval rating - 53%. The approval rating of the police is 49%, disapproval stands at 40%. The church is keeping a low approval rating at 46% and 32% disapproval.
Out of the international institutions the highest approval rating among Bulgarians is that of the EU – 59%, and 30% disapproval. Traditionally, the attitude to NATO is more restrained with 32% approval and 50% disapproval./ BNR.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Defence Minister Karakachanov: There Is No Delay for the New F-16 Due to the Coronavirus crisis
- » Bulgarian Head of National Service for Protection Krasimir Stanchev Resigns
- » Bulgarian PM Borissov and the Minister of Defense Attended the Celebration of the Plovdiv Garrison
- » See Which European Countries are Opening Their Borders Today
- » Turkey Declared 20 km Border near Bulgaria for a Prohibited Military Zone
- » Law Changes in Bulgaria: 3 Years of Imprisonment , Fine to 10,000 BGN for Anyone Who Violates Rules against COVID-19