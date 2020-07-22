Apple Promised to Make its Entire Business Carbon Neutral Within The Next Decade

The initiative follows major climate action from other trillion-dollar technology companies. In January, Microsoft announced plans to remove more carbon than it produces by 2030. Last month, Amazon — which has set its own carbon-neutral goal for 2040 — publicized the creation of a $2 billion venture capital fund to back ambitious efforts to develop decarbonizing technologies. (Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

But those promises have also drawn scrutiny from company employees, environmental groups and others who see such initiatives in conflict with tech industry business partnerships with fossil fuel companies.

In Tuesday’s announcement, Apple framed its efforts on climate as a harbinger of technological innovation, new jobs and sustainable economic growth. “Businesses have a profound opportunity to help build a more sustainable future, one born of our common concern for the planet we share,” said Apple chief executive Tim Cook. “… With our commitment to carbon neutrality, we hope to be a ripple in the pond that creates a much larger change.”

Apple said it expects to cut emissions by 75 percent by 2030 and reach the rest of its goal through “innovative carbon removal solutions.” It also said it plans to secure commitments from dozens of suppliers to use 100 percent renewable energy for Apple production, and to launch one of the largest new solar arrays in Scandinavia.

Developing and completed projects in Arizona, Oregon and Illinois will increase Apple’s renewable capacity for corporate operations to more than 1 gigawatt, the company said, or the equivalent of powering more than 150,000 homes a year.