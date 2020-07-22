Bulgaria: Elena Cherneva-Markova is the New Deputy Ombudsperson

Elena Cherneva-Markova is the new Deputy Ombudsperson of Bulgaria. MPs approved her candidacy with 93 votes in favour in plenary hall.

Her nomination for the post comes from incumbent national ombudsperson Diana Kovacheva following a public hearing of two candidates nominated by NGOs, whose performance was assessed by a special commission comprising members of the Ombudsperson's Constitutional Consultative Council.

The proposal was personally motivated by Diana Kovacheva from the parliamentary rostrum, who stated that the candidate's interest is focused mainly on the social dimensions of this position, namely the protection of citizens' rights.

Elena Cherneva-Markova graduated law at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski ”. As a lawyer he has 30 years of law practice in the field of administrative, civil and labour law.

As head of the National Legal Aid Bureau, she has been actively involved in issues related to the rights and freedoms of citizens.

At her initiative, a number of new instruments have been created for the protection of citizens' rights - the national telephone number for primary legal aid, the strengthening of national counseling centers, as well as the expansion of groups of persons receiving free legal aid./BNT