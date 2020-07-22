Concession of Sofia Airport: EUR 608 Million For 35 Years

"Today's signing of the concession at Sofia Airport is indicative that our European partners are welcome in Bulgaria." This was stated by the Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who was present at the signing of the concession contract for the construction of the Civil Airport for Public Use in Sofia.

The concessionaire procedure was won by the Sof Connect consortium, with Munich Airport operator, which includes German, French and Austrian companies. "With such European partners, I am convinced that Bulgaria will move forward. I hope that Sofia Airport will continue to operate as one of the best in the region, "said Prime Minister Borissov.

The investments of the concessionaire will amount to not less than 608 million euros for the term of the concession - 35 years. They will be aimed at improving and perfecting the level of service at Sofia Airport, ensuring reliability, accessibility, maintenance, safety, security, health and the environment.