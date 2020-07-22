Pay Gap Between Women and Men in Bulgaria Decreases to 13.5%

The pay gap between women and men in Bulgaria is declining for the fourth consecutive year - from 15.4% in 2015 to 13.5% in 2018. This is shown by Eurostat data cited in the Report on Equality between Women and Men for 2019 which was adopted by the government. The average pay gap in the EU in 2018 is 15.7%.

The report on equality between women and men also reflects the results of the implementation of policies to increase women's participation in the labor market, the promotion of equality in decision-making processes. Among the priority areas in the document are also the fight against gender-based violence and the change of social stereotypes towards women and men.

The report states that in 2019, the unemployed aged 15 and over will be 142,800 people. Of these, 82,300 are men and 60,500 are women, which is 30,500 (17.6%) less than in 2018.



The report focuses on the implementation of the Law on equality between men and women, which regulates the institutional framework, the strategic and operational documents for the management of equality policy for women and men.



The report also reports on the activities of the National Council on equality of women and men at the Council of Ministers, which is a body for consultations, cooperation and coordination between the central and territorial bodies of the executive power and the structures of the civil society.