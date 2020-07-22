Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and Warm, Temperatures Up to 35 °

Today (07/22/2020) It will be sunny. In the afternoon, there will be temporary increases in cloudiness in places in the central and eastern regions. A light to moderate wind from the north-northeast will blow. It will be warm and the maximum temperatures will be between 30 ° and 35 °, in Sofia 30 °, according to the NIMH forecast.

It will be sunny over the mountains in the afternoon with temporary increases in cloudiness. It will blow to a moderate north-northwest wind. Maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 23 °, at 2000 meters - about 16 °.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea coast. A light to moderate northeast wind will blow. Maximum air temperatures: 28 ° -31 °. The sea water temperature is 26 ° -27 °. The sea wave will be 1-2 points.

On 22.07.2020 the sun will rise at 06:09 and set at 20:55. The day lasts 14:46 hours.

On 22.07.2020 the moon will rise at 07:42 and set at 22:30.