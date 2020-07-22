Travel in Greece: There Is No Plan for a General Lockdown, 78% of the Imported COVID-19 Cases Come from Balkan Countries

Greece’s Deputy Minister of Civil Protection, Nikos Hardalias provided figures for the coronavirus testing undertaken during the first 19 days since Greece opened its borders to tourists from the EU and 18 non-EU countries.

13.9% of those who arrived in Greece the last 19 days by any means, were checked.

Hardalias stated that until Sunday 4,007 cases have been reported. Of these 435 are currently active, 1,030 have been discharged, 2,347 have recovered from their home and 195 have died.

Further, since July 1, 918,032 people arrived in Greece. Specifically:

620,652 people passed through the airports

48,720 from the ports

248,660 from the land borders

“Where we need to take action, we will take action. There is no plan for a general lockdown at any level. I think we will not easily decide on local lockdowns either, since we can achieve what we want with targeted measures,” Deputy Minister of Civil Protection and Crisis Management stated.

He noted that 78% of the imported cases come from Balkan countries. In particular, most imported cases come from Serbia (78), followed by Bulgaria (63), Romania (61), Albania (23) and the USA (6).

The number of testes undertaken during this time period amounted to 127,900. Specifically:

98,284 tests were conducted at airports

6,119 test were conducted at ports

23,497 tests were conducted at land borders

The number of confirmed cases among those entering the country was 295 from 1 to 19 July, of which 53 are still active, 35 are not active and the rest have returned.

Hardalias clarified once again that the primary concern is public health and for this reason the state is monitoring developments on a daily basis.