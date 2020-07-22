Coronavirus in Bulgaria: 325 New Cases of COVID-19, 9254 Total
325 are the new cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria for the past 24 hours.
PCRs performed for the last day are 5 365, total number - 215 572. For the whole period of spread of the infection in our country - the total number of infected is 9 254, the active cases are 4 420.
622 people are hospitalized, 31 are in the intensive care unit.
The total number of cured is 4,521, and for the last day - 316.
313 were the deceased in whom COVID-19 was found. 5 people died yesterday.
Confirmed cases by districts are as follows: Blagoevgrad - 25; Burgas –5; Varna - 48; Veliko Tarnovo - 12; Vidin - 1; Gabrovo - 5; Dobrich - 13; Kardzhali - 1; Kyustendil - 7; Lovech - 1; Pazardzhik - 8; Pernik - 6; Pleven -3; Plovdiv - 50; Razgrad - 1; Ruse - 3; Silistra - 1; Sliven - 5; Smolyan - 9; Sofia region - 8; Sofia city -99; Stara Zagora - 7; Haskovo - 6; Yambol - 1./Novinite.bg
