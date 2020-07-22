Coronavirus in Bulgaria: 325 New Cases of COVID-19, 9254 Total

Society » HEALTH | July 22, 2020, Wednesday // 09:17| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Coronavirus in Bulgaria: 325 New Cases of COVID-19, 9254 Total

325 are the new cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria for the past 24 hours.

PCRs performed for the last day are 5 365, total number - 215 572. For the whole period of spread of the infection in our country - the total number of infected is 9 254, the active cases are 4 420.

622 people are hospitalized, 31 are in the intensive care unit.

The total number of cured is 4,521, and for the last day - 316.

313 were the deceased in whom COVID-19 was found. 5 people died yesterday.

Confirmed cases by districts are as follows: Blagoevgrad - 25; Burgas –5; Varna - 48; Veliko Tarnovo - 12; Vidin - 1; Gabrovo - 5; Dobrich - 13; Kardzhali - 1; Kyustendil - 7; Lovech - 1; Pazardzhik - 8; Pernik - 6; Pleven -3; Plovdiv - 50; Razgrad - 1; Ruse - 3; Silistra - 1; Sliven - 5; Smolyan - 9; Sofia region - 8; Sofia city -99; Stara Zagora - 7; Haskovo - 6; Yambol - 1./Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria