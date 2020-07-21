Murdered Man Found in the Sea Near a Beach in Varna
Crime | July 21, 2020, Tuesday // 23:50| Views: | Comments: 0
pexels.com
The body of a man was taken out of the sea near the beach “Purva Buna” in Varna.
According to unconfirmed information from, the man has a cut in the neck and chest.
Under the direction of the duty prosecutor, investigative actions, inspection of the scene and interrogation of witnesses have been initiated. A forensic medical examination has been appointed.
The man's identity is unknown. / vesti.bg
