Bulgaria: Murdered Man Found in the Sea Near a Beach in Varna

Crime | July 21, 2020, Tuesday // 23:50| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Murdered Man Found in the Sea Near a Beach in Varna pexels.com

The body of a man was taken out of the sea near the beach “Purva Buna” in Varna.

According to unconfirmed information from, the man has a cut in the neck and chest. 

Under the direction of the duty prosecutor, investigative actions, inspection of the scene and interrogation of witnesses have been initiated. A forensic medical examination has been appointed.

The man's identity is unknown.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria