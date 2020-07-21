Bulgaria: Former MP Has Been Arrested for Turning off the Power at a Subway Station

The director of the Capital Directorate of Interior Georgi Hadjiev gave information about yesterday's power outage in the subway.

Two people have been charged with hooliganism. They were released for BGN 1,500 bail. The third person is wanted.

At around 11:50 yesterday at the metro station "Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski" the power was turned off. At around 7 pm, after reviewing the videos, one of the people was identified. The second person has also been identified. He is 29 years old, Hadjiev announced.

Former NMSS MP Mincho Spasov was detained.

"Metro stations are objects of national security importance. Switching off the tension is an action that endangers the lives and health of citizens," Hadjiev added.

The records prove that there was no need to cut off the power supply.

The actions of the detained former NMSP MP Mincho Spasov and the other participant, a 29-year-old man, in no way correspond to the democratic demands of the protesters, especially considering the social status of one of the detainees, said Hadjiev. He said there was a third accomplice who is still wanted.

“For us, it absolutely doesn’t matter whether the detainees admit or not the actions, we have gathered indisputable evidence”, Hadjiev added.

The director of the Capital Directorate of Interior categorically rejected the accusations of violating Spasov's rights.

The director of the capital's Metropolitan EAD, eng. Stoyan Bratoev, announced that he may also have personal biases, but they should not be expressed at the expense of the peace of the citizens and their safety.

“Our metro, the first and the second line, is of the so-called “open type metros”. At the end of this type of metros on the platforms there is a so-called safety button, the station has 4 such buttons. They are available for both officials and passengers and so far, we have several cases where the button has been activated in critical situations, two of which by passengers, which is not unacceptable, but should be done when there is a need. There was no such need yesterday. The subway is not a toy. We have built it with a lot of effort." he added.

Eng. Bratoev explained that the buttons will not be removed from the metro stations, because they are useful - for example, to signal if a citizen has fallen on the rails.

