Eurostat: More Than 35% of Bulgarians Cannot Afford a Week-Long Holiday Once a Year

In 2019, 35.5% of Bulgarians could not afford a one week annual holiday away from home, indicate Eurostat data.

Compared to 2010 data the country has made considerable progress. Ten years ago 62.4% of Bulgarians stated they could not afford a one week holiday. The tendency is towards a drop in this percentage throughout the EU. In 2010 an average of 39% of Europeans over the age of 16 were not able to afford a one week holiday away from home, whereas in 2019 this percentage dropped to 29.

Eurostat notes that due to the closing of borders over the Covid-19 pandemic, in 2020 this improving trend is expected to halt. / BNR.bg