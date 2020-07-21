13 Days Protests in Bulgaria: "We Are the Vote of No Confidence"
For the 13th day in a row, protesters began to gather in front of the presidency building. Their demands are the same - the resignation of the government and the chief prosecutor.
Tonight, the motto of the protest is "We are the vote of no confidence" Protesters raised the national flag and traffic on Independence Square was blocked.
As yesterday, today the protesters started their actions early in the morning in front of the Parliament, where the cabinet survived the no-confidence vote.
In the afternoon, more and more people began to gather, and the epicenter of passions shifted in front of the Presidency.
The police presence in the area has increased. There is no tension at the moment.
Young people decided to spontaneously block traffic on Tsar Osvoboditel Blvd. after 6 p.m.
A protest is being held in Stara Zagora as well. The protesters gathered in front of the district administration building. Her entrance was symbolically wrapped in toilet paper.
Earlier, there was an organization aimed at welcoming and besieging Prime Minister Boyko Borissov on his return from meetings in Brussels.
Otherwise, marches against the government and the prosecutor's office are still being held throughout the country, and in many cities in Europe and around the world. It is especially interesting near Sinemorets, where an impressive number of people are preparing civil disobedience.
At 20:00 there was no evidence of escalation and the protests in the capital and in the countryside were peaceful.
