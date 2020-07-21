Bulgaria's Parliament Rejects the Fifth Vote of No-Confidence Against Borissov’s Cabinet

With 102 votes “for” , 124 “against” and 11 abstentions, the National Assembly today rejected the request for a vote of no confidence in Borissov’s cabinet 3. 237 of the 240 deputies took part in the vote.

The BSP and DPS deputies voted “for” , although they did not take part in the debate yesterday. GERB and United Patriots rejected the motion of no confidence, and 11 MPs from Volia abstained.

A vote of no confidence is considered accepted if more than half of all MPs have voted for it, i.e. 121. If a motion of no confidence is rejected by the Council of Ministers, a new motion cannot be made with the same motive in the next 6 months.

The vote of no confidence was submitted on July 16, 2020 by the BSP for Bulgaria General Assembly on the grounds of the government's failure to fight corruption.

This is the fifth no-confidence vote the BSP group has filed in the 44th parliament against Boyko Borissov's third cabinet and the second on corruption. The first vote that the party filed against the cabinet - in January 2018 - was also to about corruption. At that time, 103 deputies voted “for”, 131 deputies voted “against”. There were no abstentions. / vesti.bg

