Bulgaria: Bulgaria: The Specialized Prosecutor's Office Detains People Close to Bozhkov

A large-scale operation by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office and the Ministry of Interior started early this morning in Sofia. According to unofficial information, about 30 people were detained - security guards and close to the accused businessman Vasil Bozhkov, who has been hiding in the United Arab Emirates for half a year.

Some of the detainees are former employees of the Ministry of Interior. Searches and seizures are carried out.

A month ago, during a similar operation, the prosecutor's office found photos and personal information about magistrates and members of their families close to Vasil Bozhkov, a former head of the CSCOC./Nova TV

