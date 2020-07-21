Bulgarian PM after the EU Summit: Bulgaria Will Receive Nearly 29 Billion Euros in the Coming Years

Bulgaria will receive nearly 29 billion euros in European funds in the coming years. This was announced by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

"Bulgaria took over 1 billion more. Everyone said that it was deserved, everyone said that our presidency was an example. Charles Michel personally called me on the phone and thanked me for the great help I gave him in the negotiations. In the end, we all greeted each other and at 7 without 20 o'clock Bulgarian time we congratulated the Prime Minister of Sweden on his birthday, "Borissov said.

"We are one of the small countries that will get more. Given that the total amount of the new annual financial framework is 62 billion euros less. That is why I deserve my resignation, because there is 2 billion euros more in this pruning. For the people who want my resignation, I leave 29 billion euros for the coming years ", the Prime Minister also commented.

"EU leaders have reached a compromise. Last night at midnight we agreed - 390 billion euros for grants, 36 billion - for loans. Everything was rewritten," the prime minister said.

For the first time, Bulgaria will have BGN 200 million for the poor regions, Borissov explained. "Charles Michel is an exceptional friend of Bulgaria. Merkel helped a lot. Huge support from Sebastian Kurz, he made a statement to the council as if he were the Prime Minister of Bulgaria, that he wants Bulgaria to receive these 200 million. Special thanks to the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, too." , the Prime Minister commented.

The European Union will have a € 1.8 trillion budget by 2027. This agreement was reached on the fifth day of negotiations in Brussels. For the first time in history, it has been agreed that budget allocations will be linked to the rule of law and environmental protection.

This budget will also include an economic recovery fund. It will amount to 750 million euros, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen./Nova Tv