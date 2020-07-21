COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 196 Newly Registered Cases in 3 686 PCR Tests

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 196 Newly Registered Cases in 3 686 PCR Tests

196 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours with 3 686 tests performed. This shows a reference in the unified information portal at midnight. 99 people have recovered, 4416 cases remain active.

Most new cases are in Sofia - 85. 18 positive samples were reported in Varna, 13 in Kyustendil.

8 patients died.

