Bulgaria's Government Meeting Will be Online due to Two Infected People in the Building

In connection with two cases of employees infected with Covid-19 from the administration of Bulgaria's Council of Ministers, its main building in central Sofia will be closed on Tuesday, July 21, for a complete disinfection. All employees will be tested via PCR tests. 
 
The regular government meeting, scheduled for Wednesday (July 22), will be held via video conference. The current work of the administration will be carried out remotely. / BNR

