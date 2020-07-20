Why Is Mobile Gaming Increasingly Popular Worldwide?

It’s estimated that the number of mobile gamers will reach 2.7 billion across the world in 2021. Prior to smartphones, you needed a game console or a good computer to access your favorite video games, but now there are thousands of games to choose from, and most of them free to download on your mobile devices. That said, smartphones have definitely changed the landscaped of the gaming industry, and here we explore the main reasons behind the popularity of mobile gaming.

Accessibility

Thanks to mobile devices, you can play your favorite games on the move. Whether you’re commuting to work or you’re bored in the waiting room, your phone allows you to access and play immersive mobile games that are excellent distractions.

Furthermore, sectors like the online gambling industry have reached a wider audience thanks to smartphones. Today, you can try an online casino, register, make your first deposit, and start playing on reliable casino sites using your smartphone.

Since there’s an increased number of people who want to play from their smartphones, casino sites have developed mobile casino apps and have optimized their sites for mobile devices. All in all, these hundreds of entertaining games and casino games are more accessible than ever on your smartphone.

The Rise of Hyper Casual Gaming

Although there are gamers that take gaming seriously and regard it as more as a hobby, there are also a large number of people who play casually. They play games as a way to have fun, on the move, and As a way to pass the time. Thus, there’s a huge portion of mobile games that are developed with this target group in mind. Hence, you’ll find a lot of games that are easy to play, they have interesting storylines, beautiful graphics and can get increasingly more difficult with each new level. Some popular examples of casual games for mobile devices are Candy Crush Saga, Monument Valley, Temple Run, Fruit Ninja, Paint Hit, and others.

Free Games

Because most mobile games are made to be played on the go, there’s a great assortment of games you can download on your devices. In fact, every day there are new games you can play free of charge. This is why people choose to play mobile games - the great number of options available that are accessible for free. And even if you want to purchase a new game, the prices aren’t high, you won’t be spending hundreds of dollars on a new title. Generally, you can find top-rated games for a couple of dollars.

Summary

Undoubtably there will be even more technological advancements in the future. Hence, mobile devices will become even better, and consequently, there will be even more high-quality mobile games that offer a realistic gaming experience. Also, with the increased number of mobile users across the globe, we can expect a greater audience that will be interested in mobile games.