Plovdiv: Only One Doctor and Two Nurses Care for the COVID-19 Patients in the "St. Mine" Hospital

With the increasing cases of patients with COVID-19 in an absurd situation is one of the municipal hospitals in Plovdiv - "St. Mine ”. Only one doctor and two nurses care for those infected with coronavirus around the clock. The medics are exhausted and are asking for help from their colleagues.

"The critical situation came after mass refusals and the reluctance of a large part of the staff to take on their responsability. “ The refusals were motivated by appropriate medical documentation - the age of the staff is critical for working in such a structure.

“Unfortunately, there were also unmotivated refusals, backed by applications for resignation and refusal to work in the health institution at all " - the manager of MHAT" St. Mina ”in Plovdiv - Prof. Dr. Petar Petrov said.

Dr. Dimitrova, the doctor who cares for coronavirus patients in the ward, hardly leaves the hospital because she is on day and night shifts, said the hospital's senior nurse.

The capacity of the ward for treatment of patients with COVID-19 is 30 beds. Currently, 19 patients are accommodated there.

"In the current situation we are coping very hard, but with a lot of motivation. We also motivate the people who work there, because it is the hardest for them ", she explained.

The head of the cardiology department believes that the doctors refuse to work in the ward because of: “psycho-emotional negative impact, because there is a fear of contact with the patients with COVID-19. In addition, our staff is quite old. I believe that there is a psychosis among doctors that this infection can destroy them.”

Prof. Dr. Petar Petrov clarified that after the call for help there is already a trainee doctor who is a volunteer in the ward. He will also set a personal example by starting daily visits throughout the ward to show his colleagues that it is not so scary. / vesti.bg