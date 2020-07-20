The Avengers With a Sweet Message for Boy Who Saved His Sister From a Dog Attack

The Avengers are assembling once again for a very sweet cause.

After erstwhile Captain America Chris Evans sent a sweet video message to a young boy who saved his sister from a dog attack, promising to send 6-year-old Bridger Walker an official Captain America shield, Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland joined their Marvel co-star to send some goodwill Bridger's way.

 
 
 
There are no words. We are so, so thankful.

Bridger's aunt, Nicole Noel Walker, posted videos of Downey and Holland speaking to the young boy, who received 90 stitches after being bitten by a dog that was charging at his little sister. Downey, in true Tony Stark fashion, promised to one-up Evans' gift in a video message.

"Bridger, you’re a rockstar,” Downey Jr. said. “I hear [Captain America] sent a shield your way. I’m gonna do one better, you call me on your next birthday. I got something special for you. By the way, that's a promise. A promise beats a shield."

Holland, meanwhile spoke to Bridger on a video call and invited him to come to the set of the next Spider-Man film. (Bridger was appropriately dressed for the call, with an adorable Spider-Man costume of his own.)

"If you ever want to come to set and hang out, and see the Spider-Man suit up close, and hang out with us, you're always welcome," Holland said. “I want to say you are so brave, mate,” he added. “We are all so proud of you, and your little sister is so lucky to have someone like you."

 
 
 
When dreams come true.

 It all makes for a delightful show of kindness from some onscreen heroes to a real-life one. / ew.com

 

