The Avengers With a Sweet Message for Boy Who Saved His Sister From a Dog Attack

"Bridger, you’re a rockstar,” Downey Jr. said. “I hear [Captain America] sent a shield your way. I’m gonna do one better, you call me on your next birthday. I got something special for you. By the way, that's a promise. A promise beats a shield."

Holland, meanwhile spoke to Bridger on a video call and invited him to come to the set of the next Spider-Man film. (Bridger was appropriately dressed for the call, with an adorable Spider-Man costume of his own.)

"If you ever want to come to set and hang out, and see the Spider-Man suit up close, and hang out with us, you're always welcome," Holland said. “I want to say you are so brave, mate,” he added. “We are all so proud of you, and your little sister is so lucky to have someone like you."

Вижте тази публикация в Instagram. When dreams come true. Публикация, споделена от Nikki Walker (@nicolenoelwalker) на Юли 16, 2020 в 12:44 PDT

It all makes for a delightful show of kindness from some onscreen heroes to a real-life one. / ew.com