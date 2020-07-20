Bulgaria's Last Submarine "Slava" to Become a Museum

The last Bulgarian military submarine "Slava" is about to become a museum. This is thanks to the Union of Submariners in Bulgaria, which wants the vessel to be immortalized. For the veteran submariners from Varna, “Slava” is not just a vessel, but a way of life. That is why they decided absolutely voluntarily and with their own funds to turn the submarine into a museum. The veterans fondly remember the strength of our submarine fleet. "The best years of my life were spent on submarines, and “Slava” is one of them. The greatest day was when all 4 submarines were at the sea. This happened only once and we were proud of it. Otherwise, a lot of events have happened - both good and bad, but we only remember the good, "said Cap. I rank Stanko Stankov - Chairman of the "Union of Submariners".

On the board the submarine we meet midshipman Tsvetko Tsvetkov, who fondly remembers the glorious years. "For me personally, the submarine is not only a ship, not only a submarine, but also a home. Not only for me, but also for all those who have served," he said. When entering the submarine, the special atmosphere is immediately felt. With a sense of humor, midshipman Tsvetkov tells us about the so-called "equal number."

"This means that the number of dives should be equal to the number of rafts, because if this number is violated, it is bad," he explained. However, the midshipman remembers with sadness the moment when the submarine was taken out of the sea and use. "I went on the boat. It was like saying goodbye to a loved one. “Slava” died. Because everything is gutted, cables are cut, I have no words. And then the idea arose in me and the desire for one of the submarines to be scrapped to become a museum," Tsvetkov said.

"Slava" is going to be electrified with an ecological system through solar panels and a wind generator. Volunteers from the Union of Submariners are also trying to restore the periscope and antenna lifting systems. Funds from ticket sales will go directly to vessel recovery activities. Although the submarine is still being worked on, it is already open to visitors, and the official opening of "Slava" as a museum will be on August 18.