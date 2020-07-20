Bulgaria: Deputies Discuss a Fifth No-Confidence Vote Against the Government

Today, lawmakers must consider a fifth no-confidence vote against the government. It was again introduced by the BSP (Socialists), this time for failing to tackle corruption.

By law, voting will take place at least 24 hours after the end of the debate. So whether the vote will be successful or not will be clear on Wednesday.

However, preliminary accounts show that it will not pass. Only BSP and MRF will support the vote, but their votes are not enough.

Shortly before 7 o'clock this morning, protesters gathered in front of the National Assembly. They are demanding the resignation of the government, the chief prosecutor, and early parliamentary elections.

The space around the official entrance of the National Assembly is cut off. Police officers make sure that only employees of the institution or the nearby building of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences are allowed to enter the building.

MPs enter the parliament building without hindrance.