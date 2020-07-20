Protests in Bulgaria Turn Into a National Strike, Protesters Gather in Front of the National Assembly

As of today, the anti-government protests are entering a new phase, and the national strike has begun. Over the weekend, the so-called "Poison Trio" called on all dissatisfied people to appear before the National Assembly today at 7 o'clock and block it. The reason for choosing today is the debate on the vote of no confidence.

A large number of courtrooms and other important buildings in the country, as well as key railway stations and roads, are expected to be blocked today. Police are urging citizens to protest peacefully.

Protesters have already gathered in front of the National Assembly. There is an increased police presence at the scene. At the moment the situation is calm. Some of the uniforms have yellow vests with the inscription "Anti-conflict".

The Poison Trio, which organized the new phase of the protests, called for civil disobedience across the country, aimed at blocking state and municipal institutions, including all courtrooms, bus stations and railway stations in the country.

The protesters' demands remain unchanged - the resignation of the government, the chief prosecutor and early parliamentary elections.

"We want justice and reform that has been slow for a long time. We want a change in the status of the Attorney General. He should not have as much power and should be more independent. There is an alternative, there are enough parties in Bulgaria, "said one of the protesters.

"There must be resignation and change throughout the country. At the moment I don't see an alternative, we need a complete replacement of everything ", commented another of the demonstrators.