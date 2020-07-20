Decline in the New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, Only 95 for July 20

Society » HEALTH | July 20, 2020, Monday // 08:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Decline in the New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, Only 95 for July 20

There are 95 new cases of coronavirus for the last 24 hours after 3,155 tests.

Most cases are in Sofia - 39 and in Plovdiv - 23. In Blagoevgrad, 9 positive samples were confirmed.

For the last 24 new 25 people have been cured, and their total number is now 4 106. The number of people who died of the infection is already 300. Another patient has died in the last 24 hours.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria