Decline in the New Cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria, Only 95 for July 20

There are 95 new cases of coronavirus for the last 24 hours after 3,155 tests.

Most cases are in Sofia - 39 and in Plovdiv - 23. In Blagoevgrad, 9 positive samples were confirmed.

For the last 24 new 25 people have been cured, and their total number is now 4 106. The number of people who died of the infection is already 300. Another patient has died in the last 24 hours.