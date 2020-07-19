Bulgaria: Tenth Day of Anti-Governement Protests Across the Country

Bulgaria: The tenth day of protests in Sofia ended without serious violations. A young woman carrying a gas weapon was detained, police said. Protests demanding the resignation of the government also took place in other cities in the country.

The tenth anti-government protest in Sofia began at exactly 7 p.m. The place - the triangle of power. According to the plan, Saturday's protest was to pass without processions on the streets and boulevards of Sofia. Spontaneously, around 10 pm, however, the dissatisfied went to the monument to Vasil Levski, where they paid tribute with a minute of silence.

It was there that the tenth protest ended, which passed without escalating tensions.

Protests demanding the government's resignation also took place in Plovdiv, Varna, Ruse and Haskovo.

The residents of Varna traditionally gathered in front of the municipality, from where they headed to Nezavisimost Square and Vladislav Varnenchik Blvd. Although there were fewer protesters in Varna on Saturday night, there was no shortage of police in the city.

In Haskovo, people demanded the complete resignation of the government and the chief prosecutor and demanded a state return. They also paid tribute to Vasil Levski and declared themselves a pure and holy republic.

“Free people, let's say -“ Enough! ”Under this motto, and again with a procession, Ruse residents expressed their dissatisfaction with the government and demanded their resignation.

