Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 196 Newly Registered Cases on July 19, 8638 Total

196 are the new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours based on 2003 tests. Thus, the total number of infected in the country reached 8638 people, and 4 258 of them are active.

4081 were cured, of which 48 in the last 24 hours. 605 people were admitted to hospital for treatment, and 34 of them were in intensive care units. Two patients died, bringing the total number of victims of the coronavirus in Bulgaria to 299 people.