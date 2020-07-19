25 Million People Have Been Infected with the Coronavirus in Iran so Far
president.ir
Iranian President, Hassan Rohani, has announced that 25 million Iranians have tested positive for coronavirus, BNR reports. According to him, another 35 million are at risk of becoming infected, as the population still does not have collective immunity.
The data is based on new information from the health ministry, Rohani said, according to whom the numbers are much higher than the officially announced 270,000 cases.
Iran, with a population of over 82 million, is the worst affected country in the Middle East.
